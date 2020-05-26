MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The spokesperson for Leo Varadkar, the prime minister of Ireland, has defended the leader's recent trip to a park to relax with friends, stating that it was within the country's social distancing guidelines, despite a government official stating that citizens should not have picnics in public areas.

On Sunday, photos emerged in domestic media of Varadkar and his partner having a picnic with friends in Dublin's Phoenix Park. This follows in the wake of a statement by senior government official Liz Canavan this past week urging citizens not to have picnics despite the gradual easing of lockdown measures.

"Government guidelines allow people to spend time in the outdoors within 5km [3.

1 miles] of their home while continuing to observe social distancing and good hygiene. There are no specific Government guidelines on eating outdoors or picnics," the prime minister's spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by the Irish Independent newspaper.

The Irish prime minister, who previously worked as a junior doctor, volunteered to help the country's public health service at the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, Irish public health authorities reported no new deaths resulting from COVID-19 for the first time since mid-March. The country has reported 24,698 cases, resulting in 1,606 deaths. A total of 21,060 people have recovered after contracting the disease.