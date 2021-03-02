Sputnik V Vaccination Showing 'Encouraging' Results in Argentina - Presidential Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Argentina believes that vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V shots is showing encouraging results, presidential assistant Cecilia Nicolini told Sputnik.

Argentina started vaccinating its population using Sputnik V shots in December.

"Fortunately, the results of the Sputnik V vaccine are very encouraging, and not only in terms of safety and efficacy," Nicolini said.

According to the official, side effects of the vaccine are "within the norm."

"They are minor, and there are almost no severe side effects," she explained.

When asked when Argentina could launch production of the Sputnik V vaccine after the two countries struck a relevant memorandum, the presidential aide suggested that it would happen no earlier than in a year.

She explained that time is needed to equip the plant, transfer the technology and hire personnel.

Argentina, meanwhile, is also interested in access to another two Russian vaccines ” those developed by Siberian research center Vector and the Moscow-based Chumakov research institute.

The Argentine official expressed confidence that these vaccines would "be of the same quality," and the country would mull their use if a need for a wider portfolio arose.