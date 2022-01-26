State Dept. Says NATO, European Partners Supportive Of US Talks With Russia's Lavrov
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The European and NATO partners have been supportive of the recent bilateral security talks between the United States and Russia over the situation in Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.
"They have been very supportive of our bilateral engagements with now more recently (Russian) Foreign Minister Lavrov," Price said during a press briefing.