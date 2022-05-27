UrduPoint.com

Strong Quake Hits Eastern Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 02:52 PM

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Friday, but no warning was issued for a possible tsunami, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake rocked at 9:36 Jakarta time (0236 GMT), with the epicenter at 85 km southwest of Maluku Barat Daya district and 104 km under seabed, the agency said.



