Sudanese Military Detained Doctors Without Borders Employees - Committee

January 25, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Several employees of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) organization were detained by Sudan's military, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD), in opposition to the military authorities, said.

The CCSD called the actions of the military "a violation of international and humanitarian laws, traditions and norms."

Protests in Sudan take place weekly; demonstrators oppose the power of the military. More than 70 protesters have been killed since the protests began in October 2021, according to the CCSD.

