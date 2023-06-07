UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Supreme Court Greenlights Extradition Of PKK Member To Turkey - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Supreme Court of Sweden has greenlighted the extradition of a supporter of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization, to Turkey, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has approved the first such extradition, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported. The Swedish government will now have to decide on the extradition.

A man aged 35 was arrested in Sweden in August 2022 at the request of the general prosecutor's office in the Turkish city of Adana, the report said.

The court's decision has been made shortly before the summit of NATO countries in Vilnius, which is scheduled for July 11-12, the newspaper reported.

Sweden, together with Finland, submitted its NATO bid in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Finland's application has been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled, among other things, due to the recent Quran-burning protests in Stockholm and relations with the PKK. Ankara refuses to ratify the Nordic country's bid, demanding Stockholm extradite Kurds to whom it had granted asylum.

