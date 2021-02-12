Swiss Court to Resume Trial of Suspected Liberian War Criminal February 15 - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Swiss Federal Criminal Court in the city of Bellinzona will launch the second phase of the trial of Alieu Kosiah, a former Liberian rebel leader suspected of committing war crimes during Liberia's first civil war from 1989-1996, on February 15, an international rights group said on Friday.

Ahead of the trial, Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued on Friday a Question-and-Answer document that provides details on the background of Kosiah, a former commander of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy armed group (ULIMO), as well as key issues that emerged during the first part of his trial held from December 3-10. Kosiah became the first Liberian to be put on trial for alleged war crimes during the first Liberian civil war.

"The trial of a former Liberian rebel leader arrested in Switzerland for alleged war crimes during Liberia's first civil war will start its second important phase on February 15, 2021," HRW said in a press release.

Victims and witnesses who were previously unable to travel to Switzerland for the prior hearings due to the coronavirus pandemic will attend the second phase of the trial in person, the rights group added.

Kosiah's trial was originally scheduled to begin in April 2020 but was repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic. According to the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, efforts to arrange the victims' and witnesses' testimony via video link from the Liberian capital of Monrovia were unsuccessful. To avoid further delays, the court decided to divide Kosiah's trial into two parts.

The former ULIMO commander has been in custody since 2014 after his arrest on November 10 in Switzerland, where he had been living since 1999, for his alleged role in war crimes between 1993 and 1995 in Liberia's northwestern county of Lofa. The crimes, according to Swiss prosecutors, include ordering the murder and cruel treatment of civilians, rape, the recruitment of child soldiers, and pillage. In total, Kosiah faces 25 separate charges.