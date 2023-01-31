Syria Has Population of About 22.5 Million People - Authorities

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) According to the latest data, Syria's population is about 22.5 million people, including due to the return of refugees, Samar al-Sibai, head of the Syrian Commission for Family and Population Affairs, said.

"A total of 22,500,000 people live in Syria," al-Sibai told Sputnik.

"These data are based on estimates from the national statistics center," she said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been under way since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups, including terrorists, in separate areas of the country.