Syria Humanitarian Action For Children Already Underfunded Before Earthquake - UNICEF

The Syria Humanitarian Action for Children, which also includes response activities for the northwest of the country, was already underfunded this year before the recent catastrophic earthquake hit on February 6, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khodr told Sputnik

"Prior to the earthquake, the $328.5 million 2023 Syria Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC), which includes response activities for northwest Syria, was already underfunded," Khodr said. "The severity of humanitarian needs in Syria was further exacerbated by the earthquake, especially since people across the country were already suffering from a deteriorating socio-economic condition, a recent cholera outbreak, shortages of electricity, water and fuel in addition to 12 years of protracted crisis."

Khodr emphasized that despite UNICEF's efforts , the needs of the affected population are enormous, and there are a lot of complex challenges facing humanitarian work.

"Many first responders and staff of UNICEF partner organizations have been killed, injured, displaced and their offices and equipment destroyed, damaged or out of commission," she said.

"UNICEF continues to work with partners to reach as many children and families as possible with life-saving and other critical assistance."

Khodr pointed out that UNICEF requires $172.7 million to deliver immediate life-saving support for 5.4 million people, including 2.6 million children, impacted by the earthquake.

"Assistance will be delivered to highly impacted areas through the Whole of Syria approach, using all modalities possible, including within Syria and through cross-border and crossline operations," she said. "Flexible and unearmarked contributions are requested to enable UNICEF to rapidly respond based on emerging needs."

UNICEF is calling on the international community to ensure children needs are prioritized within initial funding allocations, recognizing that children are among those most vulnerable, Khodr added.

On February 6, a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks ripped through parts of Turkey and Syria. The death toll has topped 43,000 in Turkey and 1,400 in Syria.

