Syrian Army Limits Movement on Damascus-Aleppo Highway Amid Militants' Attacks - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Syrian army has limited movement on the M-5 highway, which connects Damascus and Aleppo, due to attacks by pro-Turkish militants, a military source on the ground told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The movement is limited to ensure civilians' safety," the source said, adding that the restrictions were imposed in the area around Idlib's city of Saraqib.

The highway was officially opened to civilian vehicles last week only. The strategically important highway, connecting Syria's major cities, was unblocked for the first time in seven years, after the Syrian army managed to clear a vast portion of the Aleppo province from terrorists.