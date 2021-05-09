Syrian Army Repels Militant Attack in Idlib Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Syrian armed forces repelled an attack by the Tahrir al-Sham terror group (banned in Russia) in the Idlib province on Saturday, the deputy head of the Russia's Syrian reconciliation center said.

"Some 20 foreign fighters with the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group launched an offensive on positions of Syrian government forces near the village of Mellaja in Idlib province," Rear Adm.

Alexander Karpov told reporters.

He said that at least 10 attackers were "liquidated" and the rest escaped toward the village of Al-Ftira.