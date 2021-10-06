UrduPoint.com

Syrian Constitutional Committee To Convene In Geneva In October - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:03 PM

The constitution drafting commission of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene in Geneva in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The constitution drafting commission of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene in Geneva in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Achieving peace and improving the political and economic situation in Syria is our priority.

We will continue to work within the Astana format, which has proven to be very successful ... The next summit, the next round of talks will take place in Iran as soon as possible once the healthcare situation allows ... We will focus on contributing to a successful meeting of the drafting commission of the constitutional committee, which will be held in Geneva this month," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

