Taiwan Hit By Numerous Quakes, Strongest Reaching 6.3 Magnitude
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Taiwan's capital was hit by a series of earthquakes overnight into the early hours of Tuesday, with the Central Weather Administration saying the strongest was a magnitude-6.3 tremor originating in eastern Hualien.
The first strong quake -- a magnitude 5.5 -- hit on Monday at around 5:08 pm (0908 GMT), according to Central Weather Administration. It could be felt in the capital Taipei.
That was followed by a series of aftershocks and quakes, with two intense tremors hitting one after another around 2:30 am (1830 GMT) Tuesday, according to AFP reporters and witnesses in Taipei.
"I was washing my hands, and suddenly felt what I thought was vertigo," Olivier Bonifacio, a tourist staying in Taipei's Da'an district, told AFP.
"I stepped into my room and noticed the building was rocking and I heard the desk creak," he said, adding that it was then he realised it was another aftershock.
The Central Weather Administration said a magnitude-6.0 quake had hit at 2:26 am, followed six minutes later by a magnitude-6.3 one.
The US Geological Survey put the first one at a magnitude-6.1, followed by a magnitude-6.0.
Through Monday, AFP reporters could feel their buildings swaying during intense quakes, while one said "glass panels of bathroom and windows were making noises" as the island shuddered.
The Hualien region was the epicentre of a magnitude-7.4 quake that hit on April 3, causing landslides that blocked off roads around the mountainous region, while buildings in the main Hualien city were badly damaged.
At least 17 were killed in that quake, with the latest body found in a quarry on April 13.
Early Tuesday, Hualien's fire department said that teams were dispatched to inspect any disaster from the new quakes.
At 2:54 am, they released a statement saying no casualties had been reported yet.
Taiwan sees frequent earthquakes as it is located at the junction of two tectonic plates.
The April 3 quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, which caused rockfalls around Hualien.
It was the most serious in Taiwan since 1999, when a magnitude-7.6 quake hit the island. The death toll then was far higher, with 2,400 people killed in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.
Stricter building regulations -- including enhanced seismic requirements in its building codes -- and widespread public disaster awareness appeared to have staved off a more serious catastrophe in the April 3 quake.
Recent Stories
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case
More Stories From World
-
US, Niger begin talks on exit of American troops18 minutes ago
-
WADA reject cover-up charge, China labels reports 'fake news'58 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Forest call for release of VAR audio as FA probe referee blasts1 hour ago
-
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village2 hours ago
-
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster2 hours ago
-
Biden tells Zelensky US will 'quickly' send military aid2 hours ago
-
Israel has yet to produce evidence for claims against UNRWA: Independent report2 hours ago
-
Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude5 hours ago
-
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound5 hours ago
-
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote5 hours ago
-
Germany and Britain move in on suspected Chinese spies5 hours ago