Taliban Control 80% of Afghan-Tajik Border - Tajik Security Source

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) controls 80% of the Afghan-Tajik border, a source in Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The information that the Taliban control the entire perimeter of the border with Tajikistan does not correspond to reality," the source said, adding that the Taliban "control no more than 80%" of the border.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that the Taliban almost fully control the Afghan-Tajik border.