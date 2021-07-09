UrduPoint.com
Taliban Control Two-Thirds Of Afghan-Tajik Border - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Taliban Control Two-Thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Militants of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) control about two-thirds of Afghanistan's border with Tajikistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We observe sharply intensified tensions on the Afghan-Tajik border. The Taliban movement quickly occupied most of the border districts and currently controls about two-thirds of the border with Tajikistan," Zakharova told reporters.

