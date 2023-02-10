Taliban Failed to Fulfill Promises Made During Power Change in Afghanistan - Ambassador

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Almost every promise that the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) made when they came to power in Afghanistan has not been fulfilled, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Semyon Grigoriev told Sputnik on Friday.

"Almost every promise that the Taliban made when they came to power has not been fulfilled. After coming to power, the Taliban guaranteed that there would be no terrorist threat from the territory of Afghanistan. Nevertheless, in recent months we have witnessed major terrorist attacks, including against diplomatic missions in Kabul and on the border with northern neighbors," Grigoriev said.

The diplomat regretted that the situation in Afghanistan was developing negatively, while the Taliban's promises regarding the fight against international terrorist groups, the establishment of an inclusive government, the fight against drug production and smuggling have not been fulfilled.

"We can see that terrorist organizations continue to operate freely, there is no talk of an inclusive government.

According to the UN, the area under opiates cultivation has grown, the production of synthetic drugs has increased dramatically," the ambassador said.

Regarding the possibility of the penetration of terrorists and extremists, Grigoriev suggested that hardly anyone would openly risk testing the strength of the Tajik-Afghan border, which is also the southern border of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He added that the 201st Russian military base is the security guarantor of the CSTO southern borders.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. In September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. Since the Taliban's takeover, the Afghan population has been facing deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.