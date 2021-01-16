KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) An infiltrator of the Taliban Islamist movement has killed 12 police officers and taken away their weapons in the western Afghan province of Herat, a source in security services told Sputnik on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Ghurian District of Herat last night, according to the source.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.