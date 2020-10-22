UrduPoint.com
Taliban Political Chief, US Delegation Discuss Opportunities For Investment In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:03 PM

Taliban political chief and top negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai held talks with a delegation of the US International Development Finance Corporation headed by Adam S. Boehler and the sides discussed opportunities for financial investment in Afghanistan, Naeem Wardak, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Taliban political chief and top negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai held talks with a delegation of the US International Development Finance Corporation headed by Adam S. Boehler and the sides discussed opportunities for financial investment in Afghanistan, Naeem Wardak, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the US delegation said that Afghanistan was a promising country for global investment, adding that peace and stability were necessary conditions for attracting global investment.

The Taliban delegation, on its part, expressed confidence that it would pave the way for global investment in the future of Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed the importance of the Doha agreement on Afghan reconciliation for future investment in the country.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops, as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital on September 12. Both sides have expressed their commitment to reaching a long-lasting ceasefire, despite the occasional resumption of violence. Key topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system and a range of social issues.

