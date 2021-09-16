Taliban to Send Humanitarian Aid Recently Received by Afghanistan to Panjshir - Reports

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) decided to send humanitarian aid to the Panjshir province during the first meeting of the new government on Thursday, Afghanistan's RTA broadcaster reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) decided to send humanitarian aid to the Panjshir province during the first meeting of the new government on Thursday, Afghanistan's RTA broadcaster reported.

The Taliban will send humanitarian aid that was recently received by Afghanistan, the broadcaster added.