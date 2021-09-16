UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Send Humanitarian Aid Recently Received By Afghanistan To Panjshir - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:37 PM

Taliban to Send Humanitarian Aid Recently Received by Afghanistan to Panjshir - Reports

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) decided to send humanitarian aid to the Panjshir province during the first meeting of the new government on Thursday, Afghanistan's RTA broadcaster reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) decided to send humanitarian aid to the Panjshir province during the first meeting of the new government on Thursday, Afghanistan's RTA broadcaster reported.

The Taliban will send humanitarian aid that was recently received by Afghanistan, the broadcaster added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia RTA Government

Recent Stories

South Korea's GL Rapha Preparing to Export First 1 ..

South Korea's GL Rapha Preparing to Export First 10Mln Doses of Sputnik Light - ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland Will Not Amend Constitution, Recognize Same ..

Poland Will Not Amend Constitution, Recognize Same-Sex Unions - Prime Minister's ..

2 minutes ago
 ICAO to Consider Preliminary Report on Ryanair Inc ..

ICAO to Consider Preliminary Report on Ryanair Incident in October - Belarusian ..

2 minutes ago
 Several People Arrested For Threats to Synagogue i ..

Several People Arrested For Threats to Synagogue in Hagen, Germany - Police

16 minutes ago
 European Commission Launching New Health Emergency ..

European Commission Launching New Health Emergency Response Authority

16 minutes ago
 ‎2-days workshop on ‘Research Design’ conclu ..

‎2-days workshop on ‘Research Design’ concludes at UVAS

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.