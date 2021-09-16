- Home
- World
- News
- Taliban to Send Humanitarian Aid Recently Received by Afghanistan to Panjshir - Reports
Taliban To Send Humanitarian Aid Recently Received By Afghanistan To Panjshir - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:37 PM
The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) decided to send humanitarian aid to the Panjshir province during the first meeting of the new government on Thursday, Afghanistan's RTA broadcaster reported
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) decided to send humanitarian aid to the Panjshir province during the first meeting of the new government on Thursday, Afghanistan's RTA broadcaster reported.
The Taliban will send humanitarian aid that was recently received by Afghanistan, the broadcaster added.