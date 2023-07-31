Open Menu

Taliban, US Hold Talks In Qatar On Confidence Building, Lifting Sanctions - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 11:23 PM

A delegation of Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) officials led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a series of meetings in Qatar with US Special Representative Thomas West and an accompanying delegation, covering a wide range of issues at both the social and technical committee levels, Taliban foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Monday

"In the meeting, the two sides discussed confidence building, taking practical steps thereof, removing blacklists (and) lifting sanctions, unfreezing DAB (Da Afghanistan Bank) reserves, economic stability of Afghanistan, countering narcotics, and issues on human rights," Balkhi wrote on Twitter.

The talks took place over two consecutive days in the Qatari capital of Doha and brought together officials from Afghanistan's finance ministry, the central bank and the Afghan embassy in Qatar, as well as a 15-stong US delegation "from various departments," the spokesman said.

The Taliban delegation emphasized the importance of confidence-building initiatives, urging for the removal of blacklists and reward lists to create an atmosphere of trust and cooperation. They also stressed the significance of releasing Afghanistan's bank reserves to enable the nation to become self-sufficient, reducing its reliance on external aid.

The meeting also discusses matters related to humanitarian aid, free travel to Afghanistan, and consular services for Afghan citizens living in different parts of the world, the statement added.

Both sides expressed their commitment to continued engagement, mutual understanding, and interaction in the future.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country. In September, the group formed a new government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the previous period of Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

