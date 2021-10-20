Taliban Want Good Relations With All Countries - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) wants good relations with all countries, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led Afghan government, said on Wednesday.

"We do not want to create problems for anyone, we want good-neighborly relations with neighbors, good relations with all regional and inter-regional countries," Hanafi told reporters.