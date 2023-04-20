ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Negotiations on the project of Turkey's second nuclear power plant in Sinop in the north of the country are expected to be completed by the end of 2023, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

"According to my assessment, the first negotiations on the Sinop NPP project will be completed during this year," Donmez told the TRT Haber broadcaster, adding that Turkey received nuclear power plant projects from different countries.

About five years had passed between the approval of the agreement with Rosatom by the Turkish parliament and the laying of the foundation of Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the minister recalled.

"This time, most likely, the process will go faster, since there is a database. I believe that within two or three years (after parliament's approval) the foundation of the station will be laid," Donmez said.