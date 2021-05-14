Tehran Calls on International Community to Stop Israeli 'Aggression' - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on all governments and international organizations to fulfill their obligations in order to stop Israel's "continuing crimes and aggressions" against Palestinians, Islamic Republic news Agency reported on Friday.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Friday on the 73 anniversary of the 1948 Palestinian exodus. In the statement, Israel was described as the Zionist regime committing "shameless crimes" against Palestinians. According to the statement, ''the occupying Zionist regime" has been supported by US and other world powers since the Palestinians were forced out of their motherland on May 14, 1948.

The statement also argued that the only solution of the Palestinian problem is to hold a referendum with the aim of exercising the right to self-determination and participation of all the main inhabitants of Palestine, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Around 700,000 Palestinian Arabs fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1947-1949 Palestine war which is the first war of the Israeli-Palestinian and the Arab-Israeli conflict. The British Empire gave up its mandate of Palestine during this war. The events of 1948 are commemorated by Palestinians on 15 May which is a date known by Palestinians as Nakba Day. On the other hand, this day is known and considered by Israel as the War of Independence.