UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Calls On International Community To Stop Israeli 'Aggression' - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Tehran Calls on International Community to Stop Israeli 'Aggression' - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on all governments and  international  organizations to fulfill their obligations in order to stop Israel's "continuing crimes and aggressions" against Palestinians, Islamic Republic news Agency reported on Friday.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Friday on the 73 anniversary of the 1948 Palestinian exodus. In the statement, Israel was described as the Zionist regime committing "shameless crimes" against Palestinians. According to the statement, ''the occupying Zionist regime" has been supported by US and other world powers since the Palestinians were forced out of their motherland on May 14, 1948. 

The statement also argued that the only solution of the Palestinian problem is to hold a referendum with the aim of exercising the right to self-determination and participation of all the main inhabitants of Palestine, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Around 700,000 Palestinian Arabs fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1947-1949 Palestine war which is the first war of the Israeli-Palestinian and the Arab-Israeli conflict. The British Empire gave up its mandate of Palestine during this war. The events of 1948 are commemorated by Palestinians on 15 May which is a date known by Palestinians as Nakba Day. On the other hand, this day is known and considered by Israel as the War of Independence.

Related Topics

World Israel Palestine Iran Independence May Muslim Jew Christian All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirateâ€™s cultural land ..

54 minutes ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

2 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

2 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.