Tehran Has No Knowledge Of Missing US Agent Levinson's Whereabouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:46 PM

Iran has no knowledge of the whereabouts of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in the country in 2007, the spokesman for Iran's UN Mission, Alireza Miryousefi, said Thursday, in the wake of claims by his family that he had died in detention in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Iran has no knowledge of the whereabouts of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in the country in 2007, the spokesman for Iran's UN Mission, Alireza Miryousefi, said Thursday, in the wake of claims by his family that he had died in detention in Iran.

On Wednesday, Levinson's family released a statement in which they said they recently received information from US officials which led them to believe that Levinson was dead. They said it was not clear when and where Levinson had died but noted that it happened before the coronavirus pandemic, which was declared on March 11.

"Iran has always maintained that its officials have no knowledge of Mr. Levinson's whereabouts, and that he is not in Iranian custody.

Those facts have not changed," Miryousefi said in a tweet.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, expressed his condolences to Levinson's family but repeated that the Iranian authorities believed the agent had left the country long ago.

"Iran has tried for years to establish the details of what happened to Mr. Levinson after he left Iran but found no evidence that he is alive," the spokesman said in a statement.

Levinson had retired from the FBI in 1998 but was believed to be in Iran on a CIA mission when he disappeared in March 2007. Iranian authorities have repeatedly denied having detained Levinson and maintain no knowledge of his whereabouts.

