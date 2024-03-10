Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) results on Saturday from the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters in California (x denotes seed):
Men
2nd rd
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3
Luca Nardi (ITA) bt Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) bt Patrick Kypson (USA) 6-4, 6-4
Arthur Fils (FRA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x23) 6-3, 6-4
Cameron Norrie (GBR x28) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 6-4
Sebastian Korda (USA x29) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-4, 6-2
Adrian Mannarino (FRA x21) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-1, 6-2
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x13) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 7-5, 6-2
Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2
Sebastian Baez (ARG x19) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA) 7-5, 6-3
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x26) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5
Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) retired
Women
2nd rd
Caroline Dolehide (USA) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x27) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3
Sloane Stephens (USA) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x19) 6-0, 7-5
Daria Kasatkina (RUS x11) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x14) 7-5, 6-3
Elise Mertens (BEL x24) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-4
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x32) 6-3, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Clara Burel (FRA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
Diane Parry (FRA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x29) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2
Caroline Garcia (FRA x20) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Maria Sakkari (GRE x9) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-0
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x30) 4-0 retired
