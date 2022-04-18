UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Threats Received By Several Shopping Malls In Serbia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Terrorist Threats Received by Several Shopping Malls in Serbia - Reports

Several shopping malls in Serbia have received threats of a terrorist attack, with one of the biggest mall in Belgrade being evacuated, Serbian media reported on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Several shopping malls in Serbia have received threats of a terrorist attack, with one of the biggest mall in Belgrade being evacuated, Serbian media reported on Monday.

The Galerija shopping center in Belgrade was evacuated around 2:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT) as police arrived at the site, B92 broadcaster said. A mall on Rajiceva Street in Belgrade and the Delta Planet shopping center in the city of Nis also received reports of a terrorist threat.

The information about explosives planted in Serbian malls is being investigated by the counter-sabotage division of the interior ministry, which has not issued any official statement yet, the media added.

Over the past few weeks, terrorist threats were reported at the Air Serbia office, as well as at Belgrade airport, in connection with Serbia's refusal to suspend flights with Russia. In particular, there have been reports of explosive devices aboard Air Serbia flights on the Belgrade-Moscow and Belgrade-Saint Petersburg routes.

On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the terrorist threats to Air Serbia planes flying to Russia were regularly spread by foreign intelligence services from Ukrainian territory and one unspecified country of the European Union. On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied these allegations as groundless and misleading.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Russia European Union Nis Belgrade Petersburg Serbia SITE Sunday Media From Airport P

Recent Stories

Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presid ..

Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Radars - Presidency

12 seconds ago
 US to Start Training Ukrainians on Howitzers in Ne ..

US to Start Training Ukrainians on Howitzers in Next Several Days - Pentagon

14 seconds ago
 Ranks conferred to newly promoted NHMP officers

Ranks conferred to newly promoted NHMP officers

15 seconds ago
 Newly elected AJK PM vows to turn region into self ..

Newly elected AJK PM vows to turn region into self reliance state

19 seconds ago
 Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator on Cypru ..

Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator on Cyprus Issue With Turkey

4 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine t ..

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine to Hold Talks on Humanitarian I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.