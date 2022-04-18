Terrorist Threats Received by Several Shopping Malls in Serbia - Reports

Several shopping malls in Serbia have received threats of a terrorist attack, with one of the biggest mall in Belgrade being evacuated, Serbian media reported on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Several shopping malls in Serbia have received threats of a terrorist attack, with one of the biggest mall in Belgrade being evacuated, Serbian media reported on Monday.

The Galerija shopping center in Belgrade was evacuated around 2:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT) as police arrived at the site, B92 broadcaster said. A mall on Rajiceva Street in Belgrade and the Delta Planet shopping center in the city of Nis also received reports of a terrorist threat.

The information about explosives planted in Serbian malls is being investigated by the counter-sabotage division of the interior ministry, which has not issued any official statement yet, the media added.

Over the past few weeks, terrorist threats were reported at the Air Serbia office, as well as at Belgrade airport, in connection with Serbia's refusal to suspend flights with Russia. In particular, there have been reports of explosive devices aboard Air Serbia flights on the Belgrade-Moscow and Belgrade-Saint Petersburg routes.

On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the terrorist threats to Air Serbia planes flying to Russia were regularly spread by foreign intelligence services from Ukrainian territory and one unspecified country of the European Union. On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied these allegations as groundless and misleading.