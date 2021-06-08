Terrorists Carry Out 45 Attacks on Idlib De-escalation Zone - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 45 times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

"Forty-five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (23 attacks), Latakia (9), Aleppo (4) and Hama (9)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said.

It said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 36.