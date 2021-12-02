(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone seven times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Three attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, two in Aleppo, one in Latakia and one in Hama," he said.