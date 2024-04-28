Open Menu

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Arrives In China: State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives in China: state media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in China on Sunday, state media said, the tech billionaire's second trip in less than a year to the world's biggest market for electric vehicles.

"At the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Tesla (US) CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing this afternoon," state broadcaster CCTV said.

State media said Musk met with Ren Hongbin, the head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, "to discuss next steps in cooperation and other topics".

Musk has extensive business interests in China and his most recent visit was in June last year.

Tesla did not respond to AFP's earlier requests for confirmation that Musk was visiting China or share his itinerary for the trip.

The mercurial magnate is a controversial figure in the West, but in China Tesla's electric vehicles have become a staple of middle-class urban life.

Musk's arrival in China coincides with a cut-throat price war between firms desperate to get ahead in the fiercely competitive EV market.

It also comes as Beijing hosts a massive auto show.

China's local car giant BYD -- "Build Your Dreams" -- beat Tesla in last year's fourth quarter to become the world's top seller of EVs.

Tesla reclaimed that title in the first quarter of this year, but BYD remains firmly on top in its home market.

Related Topics

World Business China Visit Vehicles Car Beijing Price Elon Musk June Sunday Market Media Share Top Tesla

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

15 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

15 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

15 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

15 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

15 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

15 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

15 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World