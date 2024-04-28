Tesla CEO Elon Musk Arrives In China: State Media
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in China on Sunday, state media said, the tech billionaire's second trip in less than a year to the world's biggest market for electric vehicles.
"At the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Tesla (US) CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing this afternoon," state broadcaster CCTV said.
State media said Musk met with Ren Hongbin, the head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, "to discuss next steps in cooperation and other topics".
Musk has extensive business interests in China and his most recent visit was in June last year.
Tesla did not respond to AFP's earlier requests for confirmation that Musk was visiting China or share his itinerary for the trip.
The mercurial magnate is a controversial figure in the West, but in China Tesla's electric vehicles have become a staple of middle-class urban life.
Musk's arrival in China coincides with a cut-throat price war between firms desperate to get ahead in the fiercely competitive EV market.
It also comes as Beijing hosts a massive auto show.
China's local car giant BYD -- "Build Your Dreams" -- beat Tesla in last year's fourth quarter to become the world's top seller of EVs.
Tesla reclaimed that title in the first quarter of this year, but BYD remains firmly on top in its home market.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
Philippines suspends in-person school due to heat, jeepney strike4 minutes ago
-
Saudi team claims top Prize at Harvard Health Hackathon for innovative Cancer Navigation Platform4 minutes ago
-
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in sea off Indonesia's Java island5 minutes ago
-
NE China port resumes passenger ferry service with ROK14 minutes ago
-
Iraqi Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh for World Economic Forum Special Meeting15 minutes ago
-
Mawani Strengthens Saudi Arabia’s Trade links with New Evergreen TPA Shipping Service24 minutes ago
-
2024 ZGC Forum: Global collaboration emphasized in energy transformation44 minutes ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in Q144 minutes ago
-
Strong tornado hits China's Guangzhou44 minutes ago
-
Mainland ready to provide aid to quake-hit area of Hualien: spokesperson44 minutes ago
-
New plug-in hybrids debut in Auto China 2024 amid global PHEV boom44 minutes ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index rises in March2 hours ago