Tesla Vows to 'Reflect on Deficiency' in China After Summoning by Chinese Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has promised to reflect on its deficiency in China and follow Chinese laws strictly, after the Chinese government agencies summoned company officials on Monday over safety and consumer protection concerns.

"Tesla sincerely accepts the guidance from government agencies and would deeply reflect on the deficiency in the company's operations, while improving self-inspection and self-discipline. We will strictly follow Chinese laws and respect consumer rights," Tesla said in a statement.

Five Chinese government agencies, including the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Ministry of Transport, summoned officials from Tesla in China in response to complaints from Chinese consumers about malfunctions of Tesla EVs, including random acceleration, battery fire and remote upgrade of system firmware, Chinese state media reported earlier.

After signing a deal to build an assembly factory in Shanghai, China in July 2018, the plant began production of Tesla's Model 3 vehicles in October 2019. Tesla began deliveries of Model Y vehicles assembled at the Shanghai factory in late January.

However, a number of Chinese owners of Tesla EVs complained on social media about various incidents of vehicle malfunction and inadequate response from Tesla on addressing those issues in recent months, leading to the intervention from Chinese authorities.