Texas Man Gets 20 Years for Scheme to Support Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Group - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A man living in northern Texas has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to support the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"A North Texas man was sentenced today to 240 months in Federal prison for conspiring to provide material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani-based foreign terrorist organization also known as LeT," the release stated on Monday.

Sewell conspired with another individual to provide material support to LeT, the Justice Department stated.

Sewall also assisted a coconspirator with his plans to travel overseas to join the terrorist organization, the Justice Department added.