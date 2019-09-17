UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Man Gets 20 Years For Scheme To Support Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Group - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:30 AM

Texas Man Gets 20 Years for Scheme to Support Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Group - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A man living in northern Texas has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to support the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"A North Texas man was sentenced today to 240 months in Federal prison for conspiring to provide material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani-based foreign terrorist organization also known as LeT," the release stated on Monday.

Sewell conspired with another individual to provide material support to LeT, the Justice Department stated.

Sewall also assisted a coconspirator with his plans to travel overseas to join the terrorist organization, the Justice Department added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Man

Recent Stories

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

4 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

4 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

5 hours ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.