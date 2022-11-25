Texas Sends More Immigrants From US Southern Border to Philadelphia - Reports

The state of Texas continues to send buses with immigrants from the US-Mexico border to the city of Philadelphia on the nation's northeastern coast as part of a battle over the Biden administration's border policy, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The state of Texas continues to send buses with immigrants from the US-Mexico border to the city of Philadelphia on the nation's northeastern coast as part of a battle over the Biden administration's border policy, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Friday.

Two buses loaded with immigrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday morning, the report said. Four buses carrying around 150 people have arrived in the city in the last 10 days, sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the report said, citing local officials.

"President (Joe) Biden's continued dereliction of duty has forced Texas to ramp up border security efforts. We will continue to protect our country from Biden's dangerous open border policies," Abbott said on Wednesday via Twitter, in response to earlier reports of immigrants arriving in Philadelphia.

However, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney considers the move a political stunt against the migrant families, the report said.

Earlier this month, Abbott invoked invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions to address the influx of illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration following two consecutive record-breaking years of illegal crossing into the US.

Well over 2 million illegal crossings into the US were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection. Texas is deploying armored personnel carriers and enhancing security along the state's border with Mexico, a Texas National Guard spokesperson told Sputnik earlier this week.

All immigrants sent to Philadelphia have permission to be in the US as they pursue claims in Federal immigration court, with almost all of them seeking asylum, the report said. Most of the immigrants who have arrived in Philadelphia since November 16 have left the city to connect with family in other states, the report also said.

The immigrants originally came from countries including Colombia, Cuba, Panama and the Dominican Republic, the report added.

The immigrants said their trip started after officials announced free trips to Chicago, New York or Philadelphia over a loudspeaker at a border facility in Del Rio, Texas, the report said.