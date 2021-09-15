Thai Minister Says No Quarantine for Vaccinated Tourists in Bangkok From October 15

Vaccinated tourists will be able to visit Bangkok without a 14-day quarantine beginning October 15, 2021, while quarantine on arrival will be lifted in four more touristic areas of the country starting October 1, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said in a briefing on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Vaccinated tourists will be able to visit Bangkok without a 14-day quarantine beginning October 15, 2021, while quarantine on arrival will be lifted in four more touristic areas of the country starting October 1, Thailand's Tourism and sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said in a briefing on Wednesday.

The official noted was decided that the city would "open" to vaccinated tourists once 70% of its population were vaccinated.

"According to our calculations, which are based on information from the ministry of health, this will happen by October 15, and from that day Bangkok will be ready to open for the entry of foreigners," he added.

According to the minister, the vaccination program in Bangkok has been quite successful, as 37% of the population is already fully vaccinated, while 33% are awaiting their second vaccine shot.

"The remaining 4 provinces, in which the tourist areas are located, will open as expected on October 1," Ratchakitprakarn told reporters.

Since March 26, 2020, Thailand has been under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those foreigners who are allowed to enter Thailand are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in special quarantine hotels at their own expense. During the pandemic, more than 1.42 million people were infected with coronavirus in the country, more than 1.27 million people recovered, and 14,700 people died.