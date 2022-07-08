Thailand Extends State of Emergency Until September Due to COVID-19

The authorities of Thailand are extending for another two months the state of emergency, introduced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The authorities of Thailand are extending for another two months the state of emergency, introduced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Friday.

"The state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended for the period from August 1 to September 30, 2022. The extension is caused by the need to continue the control of the coronavirus spread and because of the concern for the health of citizens," head of CCSA Taweesin Visanuyothin was quoted as saying by Krungthep Turakij online newspaper.

According to Visanuyothin, Thailand should get ready to acknowledge the coronavirus as an endemic disease, which would entail an implementation of programs related to the development of mechanisms for assessing and predicting the rate of transmission of COVID-19 and other potentially dangerous diseases.

Currently 25,082 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Thailand, the daily increase is about 2,000 cases and the number of deaths due to the coronavirus is about 20 per day, according to the CCSA statistics.

Since March 26, 2020, Thailand has been under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, which makes the current extension the 19th. In June, the government eased the mask regime and allowed the entrance of international tourists with a special medical insurance that covers COVID-19 cases.