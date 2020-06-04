Thailand Registers 17 Imported COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Thailand, where daily increases in new COVID-19 cases have been on the low since mid-May, recorded 17 new cases on Thursday, and all of them are imported, Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the country's coronavirus response center, said.

"Seventeen cases were registered today, all the new patients were admitted to hospitals following quarantines after coming back from abroad through outcoming flights," Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

Of them, 13 people have returned from Kuwait, two people have returned from Qatar and two others from Saudi Arabia, the spokesman specified.

"Some say: people do not get infected inside the country, but we admit Thai nationals from abroad, and many of them are infected. They say we should stop admitting them inside the country.

But we cannot do this, as every Thai national has an indisputable right to return home," Visanuyothin added.

The spokesman also revealed some statistics: Thailand has recorded 3,101 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, the death toll stands at 58, and the number of cured patients has reached 2,986.

In May, Thailand started gradually lifting the coronavirus restrictions. However, people are still obligated to wear protective masks, follow social distancing rules and disinfect hands upon arrival to shops, restaurants, state institutions and office buildings. Apart from that, as fears of the second wave remain, the ban on arriving international flights has been extended through June 30, with only few exceptions.