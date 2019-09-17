(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The US-based magazine The Nation told Sputnik on Tuesday it had not yet received any legal papers concerning the lawsuit of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska against it and thus cannot comment on the issue.

Earlier in the day, Deripaska's spokesman told Sputnik that the businessman's lawsuit against The Nation, and the UK-based newspapers The Telegraph and The Times, which was filed on Friday with a court in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, is connected with stories that underlay US personal sanctions.

"Thank you for writing. We have not seen the legal papers and, until we do, we cannot possibly comment," the magazine's communications officer said when asked to comment on the news.

Sputnik also asked The Telegraph and The Times for comment, but has not received any yet.

Last April, the United States imposed sanctions on Deripaska, and entities in which he owns stakes, for his alleged links to the Russian government, which Washington referred to as "malign activities."

In January, the sanctions on Deripaska's companies were lifted after the businesses agreed to undertake structural reforms to reduce the mogul's stakes in them.