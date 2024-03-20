The Search To Discover Why 'outliers' Survive Deadliest Cancers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) When Herve found out he had glioblastoma -- the most aggressive form of brain cancer -- at the age of 40, he made a deal with himself.
"I said to myself: it is serious, but you are at war -- and you're going to win," the French teacher, who did not want to give his surname, told AFP.
"For my wife and children, I forbade myself to die."
Eight years later, following surgery to remove the tumour, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, Herve is still winning his war.
He is just one of the thousands of people across the world to have survived an extremely deadly cancer for which there is no known cure.
Herve eagerly volunteered for research being conducted by a biotech start-up aiming to find out what makes these exceptional cases different, in the hope of reproducing their unlikely tales of survival on a grand scale.
"We call them outliers," said Nicolas Wolikow, the CEO and co-founder of the Paris-based firm Cure51.
"For unknown reasons, when these people face an illness they take a completely different trajectory from other people," he told AFP.
The start-up is working on creating "the first global clinical and molecular database of exceptional survivors" of cancer, according to its website.
The project will involve patients who lived for more than three or five years after being diagnosed with three of the deadliest cancers: glioblastoma, metastatic pancreatic cancer and small cell lung cancer.
"They are very aggressive cancers for which real new treatments have not been developed over the last 15 years," Wolikow said.
Yet the rare few -- tens of thousands of people worldwide -- still defy what for most would be a death sentence. The question is why.
- Search for 'molecular signature' -
One problem has been that almost all research has been based on North American or Western European patients, Wolikow said.
So the firm has partnered with 50 cancer centres around the world to get data from a wider variety of survivors.
So far, the firm has found 1,300 patients to be part of the project.
Once the data is collected "we will begin analysing medical reports, images, tumour cells," Wolikow said.
The patients will also fill out questionnaires about their lifestyle, sleep, diet and the roles of people around them.
Algorithms deploying artificial intelligence will also be used to seek out the patients' common traits, comparing them to those of people who succumbed to their cancer.
On Wednesday, Cure51 announced it has raised 15 million Euros ($16 million) for the project. Eventually, it hopes to be financed through collaborations with other biotech firms or pharmaceutical labs.
Olivia Le Saux, an oncologist in the French city of Lyon who is supervising the project, said the team was hoping to discover a "molecular signature which would explain the exceptional survival of these patients".
The ultimate goal is to create new drugs or treatments that mimic the molecular characteristics of those few who do survive these killer cancers.
For Herve, there was some satisfaction in seeing the surprise on the face of his doctor when his tumour kept failing to return in his regular MRI scans.
"At each appointment I could see the relief on his face," said the teacher in southeastern French department of Isere.
So Herve has happy to volunteer for the Cure51 project.
"I am well aware of having extraordinary luck," he said.
"I told myself that if I wanted to make a contribution, now was the time."
ito-dl/jj
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
'Frustration' to drive Japan in North Korea World Cup qualifiers27 minutes ago
-
French regulator hits Google with 250-mn-euro fine38 minutes ago
-
Eight dead after S. Korean tanker capsizes off Japan48 minutes ago
-
Lucky escape in Nigerian kidnapping attack1 hour ago
-
Tennis rallies around Sabalenka at Miami Open after boyfriend's death2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for concessional financing for clean energy2 hours ago
-
Two missing after S. Korean tanker capsizes off Japan2 hours ago
-
China discovers oilfield with over 100M tons of reserve in Bohai Sea2 hours ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to attend 1st Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels3 hours ago
-
Türkiye, Cambodia hold political consultations3 hours ago
-
Search on for 5 crew members after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan3 hours ago
-
Blinken due in Mideast in new bid to secure truce4 hours ago