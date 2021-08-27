(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) There are no more explosions at the ammunition warehouse hit by a heavy blaze in the southern Kazakh city of Taraz, but the fire is still ravaging, the national Defense Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the fire at the ammunition warehouse resulted in at least six explosions, which left 66 people injured.

"There are no explosions anymore, but the fire is underway," the ministry said in a statement, adding that causes of the incident are still unknown.