UrduPoint.com

There Are No More Blasts At Ammunition Warehouse In Kazakhstan's Taraz - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:30 AM

There Are No More Blasts at Ammunition Warehouse in Kazakhstan's Taraz - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) There are no more explosions at the ammunition warehouse hit by a heavy blaze in the southern Kazakh city of Taraz, but the fire is still ravaging, the national Defense Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the fire at the ammunition warehouse resulted in at least six explosions, which left 66 people injured.

"There are no explosions anymore, but the fire is underway," the ministry said in a statement, adding that causes of the incident are still unknown.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Taraz

Recent Stories

Community commitment to safety guidelines has led ..

Community commitment to safety guidelines has led to significant decrease in inf ..

6 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

6 hours ago
 UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afgh ..

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Mohamed bin ..

7 hours ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

7 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

7 hours ago
 Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says ..

Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.