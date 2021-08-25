Third Launch of Angara-A5 Heavy-Lift Rocket From Plesetsk Scheduled for December - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The third launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Plesetsk space center is scheduled for the first half of December, two sources in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of Angara-A5 with a new Perseus upper stage and a spacecraft mock-up from Plesetsk is scheduled for the first half of December," a source said.

Another source confirmed the report.

In July, the third Angara-A5 was delivered to the space center.

Earlier reports said the Khrunichev Center, under a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, is to produce six Angara-A5 rockets for flight tests. Two of them were already launched in 2014 and 2020 with the Breeze-M upper stages and spacecraft mock-ups.

In addition, the enterprise is to produce four serial Angara-A5 rockets for the ministry. In December 2020, Khrunichev Center Director General Alexey Varochko said they will be delivered to the customer in 2022-2024.