UrduPoint.com

Third Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting Scheduled For June 15 In Brussels - Austin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 10:58 PM

The third meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place on June 15 in Brussels, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The third meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will take place on June 15 in Brussels, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

"We'll convene the Contact Group for our third meeting next month and we'll gather in person this time on June 15 on the margins of the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels," Austin said during a press conference.

