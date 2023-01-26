Thousands of Australians Protesting Celebration of National Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Thousands of Australians participated on Thursday in the "Invasion Day" protest against Australia Day celebrating the raising of the British flag on the site of Sydney on January 26, 1788, which the country's indigenous communities regard as the date of the continent's colonization, media reported.

On the central streets of Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne, crowds of demonstrators marched with banners and T-shirts saying "(Australia) always was, always will be Aboriginal land," Australian broadcaster 9News reported.

In Brisbane, protesters urged not to "celebrate genocide" on Australia Day, which many citizens demand to be postponed to a different date, the media outlet reported.

However, a number of public opinion polls showed that the majority of the country's residents are still in favor of preserving the celebration, the broadcaster added.

The issue of Australia Day's celebration has long been openly discussed by Australian public.

The 1986 Australia Act formally severed all legal ties between Australia and the United Kingdom except for the monarchy. Thus, the UK monarch is still regarded as the de facto head of state in Australia.