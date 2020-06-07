Thousands People Take to Streets in Toronto to Protest Racism, Police Brutality - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Thousands of people on Saturday took to the streets in Canada's Toronto to protests racism and police brutality in solidarity with US protesters, media reported.

According to CBC broadcaster, the demonstrations across the city have been held peacefully, with participants are carrying signs that read "No Justice No Peace."

"It is just really great to see it in such a peaceful manner. It carries so much weight," Matt Moyer, Toronto police inspector, said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Moyer took a knee alongside a protester at the US Consulate and voiced full support for participants of the rallies.

"I want them to know I am walking with them and I support their cause and I support exactly what they are doing.

And I think the fact that they are showing such a demonstration for change, it is what we want," the inspector added.

The death of George Floyd on May 25 in the US city of Minneapolis has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Greece, Italy the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.