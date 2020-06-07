UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands People Take To Streets In Toronto To Protest Racism, Police Brutality - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:10 AM

Thousands People Take to Streets in Toronto to Protest Racism, Police Brutality - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Thousands of people on Saturday took to the streets in Canada's Toronto to protests racism and police brutality in solidarity with US protesters, media reported.

According to CBC broadcaster, the demonstrations across the city have been held peacefully, with participants are carrying signs that read "No Justice No Peace."

"It is just really great to see it in such a peaceful manner. It carries so much weight," Matt Moyer, Toronto police inspector, said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Moyer took a knee alongside a protester at the US Consulate and voiced full support for participants of the rallies.

"I want them to know I am walking with them and I support their cause and I support exactly what they are doing.

And I think the fact that they are showing such a demonstration for change, it is what we want," the inspector added.

The death of George Floyd on May 25 in the US city of Minneapolis has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Greece, Italy the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

Related Topics

Police Australia Canada France Germany Toronto George Minneapolis Italy United Kingdom United States Greece Denmark May Media From Weight New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

4 hours ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

6 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

5 hours ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

4 hours ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

5 hours ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.