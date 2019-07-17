UrduPoint.com
Three Dead, Four Missing After Float Plane Crashed In Canada - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:20 AM

Three Dead, Four Missing After Float Plane Crashed in Canada - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Three people were killed and four remained missing after a float plane crashed into Mistastin Lake in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, local media reported.

Jean Tremblay, president of Air Saguenay airline that owns the aircraft, confirmed the information about the casualties to the Canadian Press news agency.

"The plane was submerged and about a mile from the shore," Tremblay said.

He added that the plane had been in good condition and had an inspection in spring.

