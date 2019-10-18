Three killed, 34 injured in road accident in Mongolia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three people including a child were killed and 34 others injured in road accidents in Mongolia on Wednesday and Thursday, the country's traffic police department said Friday.

"Three of them including (a) 9-year-old girl died in three different accidents caused by over-speeding on rural roads," it said, warning drivers not to exceed the speed limit.

According to official statistics, more than 60 percent of road accidents involving children are caused by drivers who flagrantly violate traffic laws.

On September 24, Mongolia launched a two-month campaign called 'Let's Follow Traffic Rules' to reduce road accidents and create a traffic safety culture.

In 2018, a total of 562 people, including 45 children died and 4,761 people were injured in traffic accidents in the Asian country.