Three Killed In Russian Strike On Kharkiv Region
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region killed three people and wounded four more on Wednesday.
Moscow also targeted Ukrainian energy facilities in the south of the country in an overnight drone and missile attack.
"The occupiers are hitting the Kharkiv region. A child and two woman died, four more people were wounded," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a post on Telegram.
The strike was on the village of Lyptsi, around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Russian border.
Klymenko said a pharmacy and shops were damaged in the attack.
Ukraine's energy ministry said earlier on Wednesday that Russia had hit two energy sites in overnight aerial strikes on southern Ukraine.
"The enemy attacked energy facilities in the south of the country," Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement.
It said a substation in Mykolaiv was targeted as well as generation and production facilities in the Odesa region.
The attack caused two power lines to be cut off, resulting in temporary outages for some energy users in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 17 drones and three missiles at its territory overnight.
Moscow has heavily targeted Ukraine's energy facilities over recent months, launching some of its biggest aerial strikes of the two-year war.
It has called them "retaliation" for Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian border regions and oil refineries.
Kyiv says its strikes are legitimate, seeking to disrupt the supply of fuel used by Russia's military.
Ukraine's interior ministry on Wednesday also said that the death toll from a strike on Kostyantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region a day earlier had risen to three after the bodies of a woman and a child were pulled from the rubble.
President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his almost daily call for Western arms in a speech to a Greek economic forum on Wednesday, urging Kyiv's backers to provide air defence systems and artillery.
