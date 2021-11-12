Three Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel - Maritime Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three migrants have gone missing while trying to reach the United Kingdom via the English Channel, the Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and the North Sea said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Three migrants have gone missing while trying to reach the United Kingdom via the English Channel, the Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and the North Sea said.

According to the prefecture's statement, the French naval forces on Thursday rescued two people aboard two boats adrift off the port of Calais, who told them that three other people were aboard the rescued boat but went missing.� The French navy launched a search operation.

"Despite the resources deployed, the 3 individuals could not be found and the search was suspended at the end of the day," the prefecture said in a statement.

The French navy rescued over 50 people in the waters of the English Channel in several separate operations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the prefecture.

The issue of Illegal migrant flows to the United Kingdom via the English Channel remains acute as the UK is one of the most popular destinations for migrants due to its perceived favorable social benefits ranging from free health care to a generous welfare system.