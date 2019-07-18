UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tiger, Rhinos Flee To Higher Ground In India's Flood-hit Assam

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

Tiger, rhinos flee to higher ground in India's flood-hit Assam

A tiger escaped from a wildlife park in India's flood-ravaged Assam and stretched out on a shophouse bed Thursday, startling residents and shining a spotlight on the plight of animals caught up in the deluge

Guwahati, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A tiger escaped from a wildlife park in India's flood-ravaged Assam and stretched out on a shophouse bed Thursday, startling residents and shining a spotlight on the plight of animals caught up in the deluge.

The adult tiger -- weighing more than 200 Pounds (90 kilogrammes) -- was like many other beasts in the World Heritage-listed Kaziranga National Park, trying to reach dry land as the reserve became submerged by heavy rains.

Wild buffalos running in floodwaters, exhausted rhinos resting on patches of land and elephants crossing a road were some of the unusual sights as rangers raced to reach animals struggling in the waters.

More than 50 wild animals have died so far, including some in traffic accidents, as they tried to cross a busy highway outside the park and reach the nearby Karbi hills, local media reported.

Related Topics

India World Rangers Road Died Traffic Media From Rains

Recent Stories

OIC Ministerial Extraordinary Meeting: Secretary G ..

23 minutes ago

First-ever girls’ school cricket academy launche ..

34 minutes ago

UNIDO funded Agro-food, Agro-industry project to ..

1 minute ago

MoCC devise three-phase strategy to free ICT from ..

1 minute ago

"Clean Green Pakistan" campaign important step tow ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister fulfilling promise made to people, ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.