MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The team of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, hopes that Belarus will hold a new presidential election this year and negotiations with the government will begin in May, Tikhanovskaya's adviser Franak Viacorka said on Friday.

"We believe that negotiations should begin in May, but before that time consultations and expert meetings with different parties in different formats should be held. Including with representatives of potential mediators, Including with representatives of Russia, and of course, with those who will be delegated by the [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko 'regime', If this will happen," Viacorka said during an online briefing.

The adviser also said that the opposition leader's team hopes that a new election will be held in 2021.

"It is important for us to go from reaching an agreement to the holding of the election as quickly as possible. Our goal is to hold the election this year," Viacorka added