Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Higher After Wall Street Records

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Tokyo shares close higher after Wall Street records

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Tokyo markets closed higher on Friday after the Dow and S&P 500 hit new highs on Wall Street, while investors awaited US economic data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.50 percent, or 201.37 points, to close at 40,369.44, while the broader Topix index rose 0.65 percent, or 17.81 points, to 2,768.62.

"The Dow and S&P 500 hit new all-time highs on Thursday. Following US gains and losses in Tokyo, the Japanese market rebounded," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

Investors were also waiting for the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures price Index in the United States later in the day.

The Dollar traded at 151.40 yen, flat from the level seen in New York on Thursday.

Among major shares, chip-linked stocks were higher with Advantest jumping 1.85 percent to 6,819 Yen and Tokyo Electron rising 0.79 percent to 39,570 yen.

Video game giant Sega Sammy soared 7.84 percent to 2,013 yen after announcing 240 further job cuts in Europe to increase its profitability in the region.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, many stock markets including Hong Kong were closed for Good Friday.

Among the markets that were open Friday, Shanghai and Taipei rose.

European stock markets will be closed both Friday and Monday for a long Easter holiday.

Wall Street will be closed on Good Friday but reopens Monday.

Related Topics

Dollar Europe Job Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Taipei Price New York United States Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

38 minutes ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

13 hours ago
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

13 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

13 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

13 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

13 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

13 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

13 hours ago

More Stories From World