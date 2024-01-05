Open Menu

Tokyo Shares End Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday as a weaker Yen against the Dollar buoyed exporter shares, while traders awaited US jobs data due later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.27 percent, or 89.13 points, to 33,377.42, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.62 percent, or 14.75 points, to 2,393.54.

The dollar stood at 144.88 yen, against 144.61 in New York and 143.65 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

"The yen continued to weaken. Led by gains of automobile shares, the Nikkei rebounded from early trade," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"Shortly after the opening bell, the Nikkei drifted into the red.

But it quickly bounced back into the positive region, thanks to investors' appetite for bargains," the brokerage said.

But the market trimmed gains in afternoon trade as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the release of US jobs data, slated for later in the day.

Among major shares, automakers were higher with Toyota jumping 2.52 percent to 2,701.5 yen and Nissan advancing 0.66 percent to 567.3 yen.

SoftBank Group added 0.50 percent to 6,080 yen while Nintendo climbed 0.65 percent to 7,223 yen.

